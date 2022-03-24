Overview

Dr. Amy Clark, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Florence, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital and North Alabama Medical Center.



Dr. Clark works at Shoals Primary Care in Florence, AL with other offices in Muscle Shoals, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.