Dr. Amy Chow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Chow, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Ventura, CA. They completed their residency with UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Dr. Chow works at
Locations
West Ventura clinic133 W Santa Clara St, Ventura, CA 93001 Directions (805) 641-5600
Thousand Oaks Pulmonary Clinic/UCLA100 Moody Ct Ste 200, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 418-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amy Chow, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1316255748
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chow has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chow accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chow works at
Dr. Chow has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chow.
