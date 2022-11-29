Overview

Dr. Amy Chang, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.



Dr. Chang works at Scripps Clinic John R Anderson V Medical Pavilion in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.