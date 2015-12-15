Dr. Amy Cha, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Cha, DDS
Overview
Dr. Amy Cha, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Clarksville, MD.
Locations
Signal Bell5005 Signal Bell Ln Ste 101, Clarksville, MD 21029 Directions (443) 302-3286Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent dentist, caring and thorough.
About Dr. Amy Cha, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1215216395
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cha has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cha accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
441 patients have reviewed Dr. Cha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cha.
