Dr. Amy Burton, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
4.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amy Burton, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Burton works at Pediatric Endocrinology of North Texas, PLLC. in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Dallas Urology
    6124 W Parker Rd Ste 230, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 600-4861
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Short Stature
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hypopituitarism
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Addison's Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Constitutional Growth Delay Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus - Diabetes Mellitus - Optic Atrophy Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Panhypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Puberty Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 10, 2019
    Dr Burton has been my daughter's Endocrinologist for nearly 8 years. My daughter has a rare condition and have found that most doctors are either unaware of her condition and have not had exposure to treat her condition. I usually have to educate doctors on my daughters condition and was pleasantly surprised that this was not the case with Dr Burton as she was prepared and had experience treating other kids with the same condition, XLH. My daughter's success has much to do with Dr. Burton.
    mckinney, TX — Jan 10, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Amy Burton, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Malayalam
    NPI Number
    • 1154544054
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children's Hospital Of Alabama
    Internship
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Medical Education
    • Texas Technical University
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Burton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burton works at Pediatric Endocrinology of North Texas, PLLC. in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Burton’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Burton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

