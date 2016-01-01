Dr. Amy Bumgardner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bumgardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Bumgardner, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Bumgardner, MD is a dermatologist in Conroe, TX. She currently practices at Complete Dermatology Inc. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Bumgardner is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Complete Dermatology-woodlands508 Medical Center Blvd Ste 380, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (281) 573-8333
Complete Dermatology17191 St Lukes Way Ste 210, Conroe, TX 77384 Directions (281) 573-8333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Amy Bumgardner, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bumgardner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bumgardner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bumgardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bumgardner has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bumgardner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Bumgardner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bumgardner.
