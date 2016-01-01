Dr. Budoff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amy Budoff, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Budoff, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Nordestana, Dominican Republic.
Locations
- 1 456 GLENBROOK DR, Lake Worth, FL 33462 Directions (561) 676-8261
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amy Budoff, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Nassau Co Med Ctr
- U Nordestana, Dominican Republic
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Budoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Budoff speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Budoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Budoff.
