Dr. Amy Brodsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Brodsky, MD is a Dermatologist in Glenview, IL. They completed their residency with University of Chicago Hosps
Locations
The Derm2601 Compass Rd Ste 125, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 843-3376Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:45am - 4:00pmWednesday11:15am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Being in medical field makes my family very picky when it comes to choosing providers. Dr. Brodsky and her office were very helpful and very professional. Their knowledge is exceptional.
About Dr. Amy Brodsky, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1205825056
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Hosps
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brodsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brodsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brodsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brodsky has seen patients for Intertrigo, Contact Dermatitis and Boil, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brodsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
137 patients have reviewed Dr. Brodsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brodsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brodsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brodsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.