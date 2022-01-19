See All Dermatologists in Glenview, IL
Dermatology
4.5 (137)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Amy Brodsky, MD is a Dermatologist in Glenview, IL. They completed their residency with University of Chicago Hosps

Dr. Brodsky works at The Derm in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Intertrigo, Contact Dermatitis and Boil along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Derm
    2601 Compass Rd Ste 125, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 843-3376
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:45am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:15am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intertrigo
Contact Dermatitis
Boil
Intertrigo
Contact Dermatitis
Boil

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 137 ratings
    Patient Ratings (137)
    5 Star
    (108)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (19)
    About Dr. Amy Brodsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205825056
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Chicago Hosps
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Brodsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brodsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brodsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brodsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brodsky has seen patients for Intertrigo, Contact Dermatitis and Boil, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brodsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    137 patients have reviewed Dr. Brodsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brodsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brodsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brodsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

