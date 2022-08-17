See All General Surgeons in Laguna Hills, CA
Dr. Amy Bremner, MD

Breast Surgical Oncology
4 (27)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amy Bremner, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center, Saddleback Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Placentia-Linda Hospital.

Dr. Bremner works at MemorialCare Medical Group - Laguna Hills in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Lumpectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MemorialCare Medical Group - Laguna Hills (Breast Surgery)
    24401 Calle de la Louisa Ste 102, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 696-3622

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • Saddleback Medical Center
  • Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
  • Placentia-Linda Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Lumpectomy
Breast Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Lumpectomy

Treatment frequency



Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Basal Type Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Breast Needle Localization Chevron Icon
Breast Procedure Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mammotome® Breast Biopsy Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
MRI-Guided Breast Biopsy Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Secretory Breast Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Breast Biopsy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Mammotome® Biopsy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Aug 17, 2022
    Her professionalism is top notch. She conveyed the necessary information without overwhelming me and her referral for my oncologist was spot on.
    RB — Aug 17, 2022
    About Dr. Amy Bremner, MD

    • Breast Surgical Oncology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1649461120
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Southern California
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Huntington Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Bremner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bremner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bremner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bremner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bremner works at MemorialCare Medical Group - Laguna Hills in Laguna Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bremner’s profile.

    Dr. Bremner has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Lumpectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bremner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Bremner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bremner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bremner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bremner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

