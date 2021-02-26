Overview

Dr. Amy Brackeen, MD is a Dermatologist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Texas A&M University and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital, Covenant Medical Center and University Medical Center.



Dr. Brackeen works at Advanced Dermatology & Skin Cancer Institute, PLLC in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Intertrigo, Itchy Skin and Boil along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.