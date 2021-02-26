Dr. Amy Brackeen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brackeen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Brackeen, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Brackeen, MD is a Dermatologist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Texas A&M University and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital, Covenant Medical Center and University Medical Center.
Dr. Brackeen works at
Locations
Advanced Dermatology & Skin Cancer Institute4709 66th St, Lubbock, TX 79414 Directions (806) 701-5844
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Childrens Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brackeen removed a Basal Cell Carcinoma from my face. She was outstanding through the entire process as was her staff. She is awesome!
About Dr. Amy Brackeen, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1427036417
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech Health Sciences Center
- Tulane University Hospital
- Texas A&M University
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brackeen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brackeen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brackeen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brackeen works at
Dr. Brackeen has seen patients for Intertrigo, Itchy Skin and Boil, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brackeen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Brackeen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brackeen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brackeen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brackeen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.