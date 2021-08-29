See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Amy Bohan, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5 (27)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amy Bohan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Banner Desert Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Bohan works at DESERT PULMONARY & SLEEP CONSULTANTS PLC in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Pulmonary & Sleep Consultants Plc.
    3303 E Baseline Rd Ste 208, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 962-1650
  2. 2
    Desert Pulmonary & Sleep Consultants Plc
    2730 S Val Vista Dr Ste 155 Bldg 9, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 917-1996

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Baywood Medical Center
  • Banner Desert Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    She cares
    About Dr. Amy Bohan, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1477554285
    Education & Certifications

    • Good Samaritan Reg Mc
    • Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
    • University of Arizona Health Sciences Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Bohan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bohan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bohan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bohan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bohan works at DESERT PULMONARY & SLEEP CONSULTANTS PLC in Gilbert, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Bohan’s profile.

    Dr. Bohan has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bohan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Bohan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bohan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bohan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bohan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

