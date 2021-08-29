Overview

Dr. Amy Bohan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Banner Desert Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Bohan works at DESERT PULMONARY & SLEEP CONSULTANTS PLC in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.