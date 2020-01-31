See All Podiatrists in El Paso, TX
Podiatry
Dr. Amy Bodart, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.

Dr. Bodart works at Dr. Charles I. Pittle in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Charles I. Pittle
    1225 E Cliff Dr Ste 2A, El Paso, TX 79902 (915) 201-0017

  Del Sol Medical Center
  Las Palmas Medical Center
  Sierra Medical Center
  The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus

Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendon Rupture
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Amputated Toe
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Injury
Ankle Sprain
Ankle Surgery
Bunion Surgery
Callus
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Diabetic Foot Care
Flatfoot Correction
Foot and Ankle Disorders
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot and Ankle Surgery
Foot Conditions
Foot Deformities
Foot Fracture
Foot Infections
Foot Injuries
Foot Pain
Foot Surgery
Foot Wounds
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment
Fracture Care
Fungal Nail Infection
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Repair
Heel Pain
Heel Spur
Ingrown Toenail
Ingrown Toenail Surgery
Ingrown Toenail Treatment
Injection
Injection of Tendon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nail Avulsion
Nail Care
Nail Debridement
Nail Diseases
Nail Surgery
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis
Sever's Disease
Stress Fracture of Foot
Tendon Injuries
Tendonitis
Toe Fractures
Toe Injuries
Toe Sprain
Toe Wounds
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcer of Foot
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot
Wound Care and Management
Wound Infection
Wounds
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Aetna
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Jan 31, 2020
    Excellent! She is a real professional and loves her profession. Taught me some things about my feet and how to keep them healthy. A really excellent doctor.
    Podiatry
    English, Spanish
    1447592464
    Medical Education
    OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
