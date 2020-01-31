Dr. Amy Bodart, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bodart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Bodart, DPM
Dr. Amy Bodart, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Charles I. Pittle1225 E Cliff Dr Ste 2A, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 201-0017
Hospital Affiliations
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent! She is a real professional and loves her profession. Taught me some things about my feet and how to keep them healthy. A really excellent doctor.
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Bodart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bodart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bodart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bodart has seen patients for Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bodart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bodart speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bodart. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bodart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bodart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bodart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.