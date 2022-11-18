See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Amy Bleyer, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amy Bleyer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Bleyer works at Bojana Jankovic Weatherly, MD PLLC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Eric Le Clair, PA-C
    245 5th Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 210-6237
    Monday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 4:00pm

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Sinusitis
Osteoporosis
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Sinusitis
Osteoporosis

  View other providers who treat Anemia
  View other providers who treat Rash
  View other providers who treat Shingles
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Nov 18, 2022
    As always, Dr Bleyer showed complete familiarity with my history and performed a skilled exam. She took a lot of time with me and carefully explained both her diagnosis and plan of action. Her office staff is not only pleasant, but out of their way to secure me a prompt appointment.
    About Dr. Amy Bleyer, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1043219421
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Dr. Amy Bleyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bleyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bleyer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bleyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bleyer works at Bojana Jankovic Weatherly, MD PLLC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bleyer’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bleyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bleyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bleyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bleyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

