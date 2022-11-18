Dr. Amy Bleyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bleyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Bleyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amy Bleyer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Eric Le Clair, PA-C245 5th Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 210-6237Monday9:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:30am - 4:00pm
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
As always, Dr Bleyer showed complete familiarity with my history and performed a skilled exam. She took a lot of time with me and carefully explained both her diagnosis and plan of action. Her office staff is not only pleasant, but out of their way to secure me a prompt appointment.
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043219421
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Dr. Bleyer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bleyer accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bleyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bleyer speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bleyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bleyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bleyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bleyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.