Dr. Amy Blanchard, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Amy Blanchard, MD is a Pulmonologist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Blanchard works at St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Asthma
Wheezing
Sleep Apnea
Asthma
Wheezing

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Air and Gas Embolism Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Mar 25, 2021
She is a pleasure to work with and is so very helpful and caring.
Dianne Sessions — Mar 25, 2021
About Dr. Amy Blanchard, MD

  • Pulmonary Disease
  • 28 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1538279245
Education & Certifications

  • Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli|Med College Of Ga School Of Med
  • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Amy Blanchard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blanchard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Blanchard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Blanchard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Blanchard works at St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Blanchard’s profile.

Dr. Blanchard has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blanchard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Blanchard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blanchard.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blanchard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blanchard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

