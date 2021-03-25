Overview

Dr. Amy Blanchard, MD is a Pulmonologist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Blanchard works at St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

