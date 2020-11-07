Dr. Best accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amy Best, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Best, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital East.
Locations
Community Hospital East1500 N Ritter Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 355-3541
Community Surgery Center North8040 Clearvista Pkwy Ste 150, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Went to Dr. Best for a second opinion. Very satisfied with results. I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Best, nursing staff and Community East. She is great to have on your side.
About Dr. Amy Best, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1407118649
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Best works at
