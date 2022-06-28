Dr. Amy Benjamin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benjamin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Benjamin, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Benjamin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Benjamin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rochester Gynecologic and Obstetric Associates PC125 Lattimore Rd Ste 200, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 273-3608Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 180 Sawgrass Dr, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 242-1401
-
3
Strong Memorial Hospital Psych601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 275-3733
-
4
Urmc Urology in Henrietta500 Red Creek Dr Ste 120, Rochester, NY 14623 Directions (585) 487-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Benjamin?
Dr. Amy Benjamin is amazing! I have been with this specific office since 2005 when I was told my endometriosis was back but I also had Interstitial Cystitis, pelvic floor dysfunction and other chronic pain I see her mainly for pelvic floor dysfunction, and to make sure my endometriosis stays under control. Dr. Benjamin has gotten to know me and we have wonderful talks before my procedures. She is an amazing surgeon as well! I see her in the office if there’s a dire need, and saw her when I started with her. She has an interesting bedside manner, but it’s not a bad bedside manner. She knows her stuff, knows what needs to be done and will help you in anyway she can. She will NEVER make you do a treatment your uncomfortable with, she will even suggest different treatments instead. She is amazing and I will continue with her until the day she retires! I can’t say enough good about her!
About Dr. Amy Benjamin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1295744969
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benjamin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benjamin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benjamin works at
Dr. Benjamin has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benjamin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Benjamin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benjamin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benjamin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benjamin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.