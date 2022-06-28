Overview

Dr. Amy Benjamin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Benjamin works at A New Life Acupuncture in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.