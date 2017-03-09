See All Plastic Surgeons in Round Rock, TX
Dr. Amy Bekanich, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Amy Bekanich, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University|Oregon Health and Sciences University and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.

Dr. Bekanich works at Austin Plastic Surgery Boutique in Round Rock, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Austin Plastic Surgery Boutique
    7700 Cat Hollow Dr Ste 103, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5085
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominoplasty
Blepharoplasty
Botox® Injection
Abdominoplasty
Blepharoplasty
Botox® Injection

Treatment frequency



Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Buttock Lift Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Scar Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Amy Bekanich, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 19 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1275721839
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Bal Harbour Plastic Surgery Associates|Miami Breast Center
Internship
  • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Medical Education
  • Oregon Health And Science University|Oregon Health and Sciences University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Amy Bekanich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bekanich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bekanich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bekanich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bekanich works at Austin Plastic Surgery Boutique in Round Rock, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bekanich’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bekanich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bekanich.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bekanich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bekanich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.