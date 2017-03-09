Dr. Amy Bekanich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bekanich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Bekanich, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Bekanich, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University|Oregon Health and Sciences University and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Bekanich works at
Locations
Austin Plastic Surgery Boutique7700 Cat Hollow Dr Ste 103, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 503-5085Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bekanich?
My experience with Dr Bekanich was fabulous!!.....she is kind ,gentle and so knowledgeable. I had never been to a plastic surgeon before, but she put me at ease immediately and I was so comfortable with her...and excited!!!!..I love my results and I would definitely recommend her to everyone! .....Also her office is beautiful!!! Mary Halley .
About Dr. Amy Bekanich, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1275721839
Education & Certifications
- Bal Harbour Plastic Surgery Associates|Miami Breast Center
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Oregon Health And Science University|Oregon Health and Sciences University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bekanich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bekanich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bekanich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bekanich.
