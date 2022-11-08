Overview

Dr. Amy Bednar, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with St. David's Georgetown Hospital, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Bednar works at Austin Maternal Fetal Medicine - Renfert Way in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Gestational Diabetes and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.