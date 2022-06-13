Dr. Beard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amy Beard, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Beard, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Maumelle, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Arkansas Heart Hospital.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2001 Club Manor Dr Ste J2, Maumelle, AR 72113 Directions (501) 581-1212
- 2 12600 Cantrell Rd Ste 200, Little Rock, AR 72223 Directions (501) 581-1212
Hospital Affiliations
- Arkansas Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beard?
She’s no longer in Maumelle. 100% online now. The people who trashed her on the ratings were not patients or never completed her protocols. She works very hard and at a fraction of what other FM practitioners charge. Great MD and very caring
About Dr. Amy Beard, MD
- Family Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1427287887
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beard accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Beard. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.