Dermatology
Dr. Amy Batterman, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Batterman works at AMY BATTERMAN, M.D. in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Amy Batterman MD
    3131 Kings Hwy Ste D7, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 377-3740
  2. 2
    Boris Tsemekhin Anesthesia PC
    2044 Ocean Ave Ste A3, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 377-3710

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 30, 2016
    Dr. Batterman is an excellent doctor. She is very thorough and knowledgeable. Her staff are friendly and willing to help pts. at all times.
    ella tisch in Bklyn. NY — Mar 30, 2016
    About Dr. Amy Batterman, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710033113
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Batterman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Batterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Batterman works at AMY BATTERMAN, M.D. in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Batterman’s profile.

    Dr. Batterman has seen patients for Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Batterman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Batterman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batterman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Batterman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Batterman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

