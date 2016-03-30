Dr. Batterman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amy Batterman, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Batterman, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Batterman works at
Locations
-
1
Amy Batterman MD3131 Kings Hwy Ste D7, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 377-3740
-
2
Boris Tsemekhin Anesthesia PC2044 Ocean Ave Ste A3, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (718) 377-3710
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Batterman?
Dr. Batterman is an excellent doctor. She is very thorough and knowledgeable. Her staff are friendly and willing to help pts. at all times.
About Dr. Amy Batterman, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710033113
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Batterman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Batterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Batterman works at
Dr. Batterman has seen patients for Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Batterman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Batterman speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Batterman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batterman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Batterman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Batterman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.