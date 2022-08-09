See All Plastic Surgeons in Newport Beach, CA
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (49)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Amy Bandy, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Bandy works at Amy T Bandy DO in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Amy Bandy, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Newport Medical Arts Building
    320 Superior Ave Ste 170, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adult Acne
Age Spots
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 49 ratings
Patient Ratings (49)
5 Star
(44)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
Aug 09, 2022
My experience with Dr Amy Bandy and her staff was amazing from inquiry to follow up post procedure. Dr. Bandy has wonderful bedside manner and really listens to her patients wants and desires to ensure the very best results! I was very thankful for the time she spent explaining how we would achieve the results I wanted in a way that was easily understood. All of my questions were answered at every point of contact and post surgery Dr Bandy even made herself available to me after normal business hours to answer questions. She takes every precaution possible when preparing for surgery which made me feel very safe and added extra levels of security. I could not be happier with my results and I highly recommend Dr. Bandy and her team to anyone looking for plastic surgery procedures!
Michelle Burt — Aug 09, 2022
About Dr. Amy Bandy, DO

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1144328568
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Harbor UCLA Med Center
Internship
  • Harbor UCLA Med Center
Medical Education
  • Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Amy Bandy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bandy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bandy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bandy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bandy works at Amy T Bandy DO in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bandy’s profile.

49 patients have reviewed Dr. Bandy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bandy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bandy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bandy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

