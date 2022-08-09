Dr. Amy Bandy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bandy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Bandy, DO
Dr. Amy Bandy, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Amy Bandy, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Newport Medical Arts Building320 Superior Ave Ste 170, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 574-0574
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
My experience with Dr Amy Bandy and her staff was amazing from inquiry to follow up post procedure. Dr. Bandy has wonderful bedside manner and really listens to her patients wants and desires to ensure the very best results! I was very thankful for the time she spent explaining how we would achieve the results I wanted in a way that was easily understood. All of my questions were answered at every point of contact and post surgery Dr Bandy even made herself available to me after normal business hours to answer questions. She takes every precaution possible when preparing for surgery which made me feel very safe and added extra levels of security. I could not be happier with my results and I highly recommend Dr. Bandy and her team to anyone looking for plastic surgery procedures!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1144328568
- Harbor UCLA Med Center
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Bandy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bandy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Bandy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bandy.
