Dr. Amy Baker, DO
Overview
Dr. Amy Baker, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Locations
Office170 N Eagle Creek Dr Ste 104, Lexington, KY 40509 DirectionsSaturdayClosed
Office1054 Center Dr Ste 5, Richmond, KY 40475 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baker?
Dr. Baker is fantastic! Always kind and takes the time to explain the options to me. She personally stayed after hours to deliver my baby!
About Dr. Amy Baker, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Female
- 1811377377
Education & Certifications
- PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
