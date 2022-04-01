Dr. Amy Awaida, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awaida is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Awaida, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Awaida, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital, Salem Regional Medical Center, Surgical Hospital At Southwoods and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Quest Diagnostics835 Southwestern Run, Youngstown, OH 44514 Directions (330) 318-1100
Hope Center For Cancer Care1745 Niles Cortland Rd NE Ste 5, Warren, OH 44484 Directions (330) 856-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
- Salem Regional Medical Center
- Surgical Hospital At Southwoods
- Trumbull Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was comfortable with Dr. Awaida immediately. She takes the time to answer all of my questions and makes me feel comfortable with the plan for my care. I'm very appreciative of her and this facility
About Dr. Amy Awaida, MD
- Hematology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Awaida has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Awaida accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Awaida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Awaida has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Awaida on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Awaida. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awaida.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Awaida, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Awaida appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.