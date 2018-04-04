Overview

Dr. Amy Anderson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber and Upmc Altoona.



Dr. Anderson works at Audiological & Hearing Aid Service Inc. in Altoona, PA with other offices in Ebensburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, Hysteroscopy and Cervicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.