Dr. Amy Amick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Amick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Amick, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Amick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Essex Neurological Associates PC6 Essex Center Dr Ste 307, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 532-8010
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- Network Health
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amick?
Dr. Amick is an amazing doctor and is so knowledgable and kind. I have suffered from Migraines for decades and with her help I had relief. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Amy Amick, MD
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1790975829
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel-Deaconess Med Ctr/Harvard Med Sch
- Baylor Coll of Med
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amick works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Amick. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.