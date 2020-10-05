Dr. Akers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amy Akers, MD
Dr. Amy Akers, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Burlingame, CA. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation1501 Trousdale Dr Fl 4, Burlingame, CA 94010 Directions (650) 652-8350
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
MY work office relocation required a changee of my neurologist from Palo Alto to the Burlingame area. Dr. Akers is. a demonstration model of excellence in all respects. Truly exceptional!
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
