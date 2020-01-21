Dr. Amy Adams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Adams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Adams, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Highland Village, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.
Dr. Adams works at
Locations
-
1
Preferred Pediatrics Urgent Care2540 Justin Rd Ste 187, Highland Village, TX 75077 Directions (972) 318-0030
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adams?
This location as closed. Dr. Adams is with Preferred Pediatrics in Highland Village.
About Dr. Amy Adams, MD
- Pediatrics
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1245272475
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine, Chattanooga Campus
- Texas Tech University School Of Medicine, Lubbock, Tx
- Texas Technical University
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adams accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adams works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.