Dr. Amulya Konda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amulya Konda, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Locations
Digestive Disease Clinic2400 Miccosukee Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 877-2105
Capital Regional Medical Ctr ER2626 Capital Medical Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 325-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Professional and kind. Answered my questions and made me feel comfortable about the procedure.
About Dr. Amulya Konda, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Telugu
- 1932143179
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Konda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Konda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Konda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Konda has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Konda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Konda speaks Telugu.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Konda. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Konda.
