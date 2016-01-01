See All Oncologists in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Amudhan Pugalenthi, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHINGLEPUT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield and Mercy Hospital Southwest.

Dr. Pugalenthi works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield
    3838 San Dimas St Ste B231, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Skin Screenings
Oral Cancer Screening
Cancer Screening
Skin Screenings
Oral Cancer Screening
Cancer Screening

Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon

  • Surgical Oncology
  • 7 years of experience
  • English, Tamil
  • Male
  • 1609043207
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

  • Multi-Organ Abdominal Transplant Surgery, Univ of Minnesota, MN|Surgical Oncology, Mercy Medical Center, MD
  • General Surgery, Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center, NY
  • DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHINGLEPUT MEDICAL COLLEGE
  • General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
  • Mercy Hospital Southwest

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Amudhan Pugalenthi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pugalenthi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pugalenthi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pugalenthi works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Pugalenthi’s profile.

Dr. Pugalenthi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pugalenthi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pugalenthi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pugalenthi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

