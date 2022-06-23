Dr. Amtullah Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amtullah Khan, MD
Dr. Amtullah Khan, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Somerset, KY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PESHAWAR / AYUB MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Cumberland Radiation Oncology Psc112 Tradepark Dr, Somerset, KY 42503 Directions (606) 451-3755
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Khan and staff were amazing! I highly recommend for your cancer treatment needs.
About Dr. Amtullah Khan, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PESHAWAR / AYUB MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Radiation Oncology
