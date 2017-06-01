Dr. Erko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amsalu Erko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amsalu Erko, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their fellowship with Stanford University

Locations
Austin Kidney Associates3000 N Interstate 35 Ste 635, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 451-5800
Duval4100 Duval Rd Ste 4-102, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 451-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had great experience with Dr. Erko, he is patient and listens to your concerns.
About Dr. Amsalu Erko, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1386703064
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- Austin Medical Education Programs Univesity of Texas Medical Branch
- Gondar College of Medical Sciences
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Erko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Erko has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Acidosis and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Erko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.