Overview

Dr. Amrutlal Barot, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center.



Dr. Barot works at Virginia Neurology & Sleep Centers in Chesapeake, VA with other offices in Portsmouth, VA and Suffolk, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.