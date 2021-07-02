Dr. Amrutlal Barot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amrutlal Barot, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amrutlal Barot, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center.
Locations
Virginia Neurology & Sleep Centers637 Kingsborough Sq Ste E, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 410-2804
Churchland3235 Academy Ave Ste 303, Portsmouth, VA 23703 Directions (757) 686-2800
Virginia Neurology & Sleep Centers3897 Bridge Rd Ste 100, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions (757) 686-2800Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barot did an awesome job with my sleep apnea, finding exactly the right pressures and using BIPAP instead of CPAP. I no longer have the headaches I had before treatment. He also knew how to complete the insurance forms so that we could do the overnight testing at the facility rather than at home, which I don't trust. Highly recommend! He is thorough in explaining things as well. I'm glad I found him. I also sent my mother and sister to see him who also benefitted.
About Dr. Amrutlal Barot, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bethesda Naval Hosp-Uniformed Svcs Med Sch
- Byl Mair Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Bombay Univ Hosp
- Neurology, Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barot has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Barot. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.