Dr. Amrutlal Barot, MD

Dr. Amrutlal Barot, MD

Sleep Medicine
2.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amrutlal Barot, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center.

Dr. Barot works at Virginia Neurology & Sleep Centers in Chesapeake, VA with other offices in Portsmouth, VA and Suffolk, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Neurology & Sleep Centers
    637 Kingsborough Sq Ste E, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 410-2804
  2. 2
    Churchland
    3235 Academy Ave Ste 303, Portsmouth, VA 23703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 686-2800
  3. 3
    Virginia Neurology & Sleep Centers
    3897 Bridge Rd Ste 100, Suffolk, VA 23435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 686-2800
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Alzheimer's Disease
Sleep Apnea
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Alzheimer's Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jul 02, 2021
    Dr. Barot did an awesome job with my sleep apnea, finding exactly the right pressures and using BIPAP instead of CPAP. I no longer have the headaches I had before treatment. He also knew how to complete the insurance forms so that we could do the overnight testing at the facility rather than at home, which I don't trust. Highly recommend! He is thorough in explaining things as well. I'm glad I found him. I also sent my mother and sister to see him who also benefitted.
    Steve — Jul 02, 2021
    About Dr. Amrutlal Barot, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629091434
    Education & Certifications

    • Bethesda Naval Hosp-Uniformed Svcs Med Sch
    Internship
    • Byl Mair Hosp
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School
    • Bombay Univ Hosp
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology, Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine
