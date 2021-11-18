Dr. Amrutha Mandava, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amrutha Mandava, DDS
Overview
Dr. Amrutha Mandava, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Albany, NY.
Dr. Mandava works at
Locations
-
1
1st Advantage Dental - Colonie1662 Central Ave Ste 2, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 293-0276
-
2
Delaware74 Delaware Ave, Delmar, NY 12054 Directions (518) 205-7393Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DentaQuest
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Lifetime Benefit Solutions
- MetLife
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I didn't know my insurance changed and added a cleaning - Glad to know my dentist is ontop of those things!! Thanks!
About Dr. Amrutha Mandava, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1053370882
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mandava has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mandava accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mandava using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mandava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mandava works at
265 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandava. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandava.
