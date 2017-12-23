See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Rockford, IL
Dr. Amrutha George, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amrutha George, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rockford, IL. 

Dr. Amrutha George, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rockford, IL. 

Dr. George works at Swedish Amrcn Mdcl Grp Brksd S in Rockford, IL with other offices in Iowa City, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Brookside Specialty Center
    1253 N ALPINE RD, Rockford, IL 61107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (779) 696-9201
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    University Iowa Orthopedic Sgy
    200 Hawkins Dr, Iowa City, IA 52242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (319) 356-1616

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • SwedishAmerican Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Treatment frequency



    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 23, 2017
    I have had nocturnal muscle twitching and pain for 5 years. No other doctor could or would diagnose the problem. She immediately said that I was on too much Synthroid. (Which was what I suspected, but my previous endocrinologist blew me off.) She is gradually decreasing my dose, as she checks my levels of T4 and TSH. I am very grateful to her!!!
    kathy fischer in Macomb, IL — Dec 23, 2017
    About Dr. Amrutha George, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013267194
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amrutha George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. George has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. George has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. George on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. George has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

