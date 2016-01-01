See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Cranston, RI
Dr. Amrut Patel, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (3)
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amrut Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at Amrut R Patel MD in Cranston, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Amrut R Patel MD
    1370 Cranston St, Cranston, RI 02920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 943-1616
  2. 2
    Internal Medicine Partners Inc
    922 RESERVOIR AVE, Cranston, RI 02910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 649-4600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

