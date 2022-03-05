See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Ann Arbor, MI
Dr. Amro Stino, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.5 (7)
Call for new patient details
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amro Stino, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan and Upper Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Stino works at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, MI with other offices in Northville, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Medicine
    1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 305-4400
  2. 2
    39901 Traditions Dr Fl 2, Northville, MI 48168 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 936-9020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospital - University of Michigan
  • Upper Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Vertigo
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Amro Stino, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • 1609193408
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stino has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Stino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

