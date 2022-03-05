Dr. Stino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amro Stino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amro Stino, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan and Upper Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (248) 305-4400
- 2 39901 Traditions Dr Fl 2, Northville, MI 48168 Directions (734) 936-9020
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
- Upper Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Really knowledgable and empathetic!
About Dr. Amro Stino, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1609193408
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
