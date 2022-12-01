Overview

Dr. Amro Elfeki, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.



Dr. Elfeki works at Bellaire Medical Plaza in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.