Dr. Amritraj Loganathan, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Amritraj Loganathan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jackson, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health and Hillsdale Hospital.

Dr. Loganathan works at Henry Ford Allegiance Orthopedic & Neuroscience Center in Jackson, MI with other offices in Jonesville, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Henry Ford Allegiance Neurosurgery
    1201 E Michigan Ave Ste 240, Jackson, MI 49201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 205-1591
    Monday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Henry Ford Allegiance Neurosurgery - Jonesville
    216 Olds St, Jonesville, MI 49250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 205-1591
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Henry Ford Allegiance Health
  • Hillsdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Myelopathy
Low Back Pain
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Myelopathy

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 14, 2021
    Very friendly and professional , the neck surgery went perfect and I walked out several hours later, to my amazement. He was highly recommended by nursing staff that works with him, which I believe says a lot.
    B — Apr 14, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Amritraj Loganathan, MD
    About Dr. Amritraj Loganathan, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134302599
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wake Forest University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Dayton
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amritraj Loganathan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loganathan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Loganathan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Loganathan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Loganathan has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loganathan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Loganathan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loganathan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loganathan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loganathan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

