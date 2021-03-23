Dr. Amritbhai Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amritbhai Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Amritbhai Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community First Medical Center.
Locations
Community First Medical Center5645 W Addison St, Chicago, IL 60634 Directions (773) 883-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- Community First Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Patel was very knowledgeable, clear, and helpful. He conducted my endoscopy without any issues, and gave me a detailed report of the findings in a timely manner, and he had good bedside manner. One criticism would be that appointment times are not always exactly clear. On one document I had an appointment scheduled for 3pm, and in a voicemail reminder about my appointment it said 3:15pm.
About Dr. Amritbhai Patel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi
- 1134294853
Education & Certifications
- BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.