Overview

Dr. Amrita Srivastava, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Srivastava works at North Suffolk Medicine & Geriatrics in Port Jefferson, NY with other offices in Stony Brook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.