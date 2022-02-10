See All Gastroenterologists in New York, NY
Dr. Amrita Sethi, MD

Gastroenterology
2.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Amrita Sethi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Sethi works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis and Malnutrition along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 10, 2022
    I recently saw Dr. Sethi for an examination relating to several gastrointestinal issues. The doctor was extremely helpful and professional and I really was impressed with the manner in which she conducted my examination. Moreover I was very impressed with her entire staff.
    Mitchell Schwefel — Feb 10, 2022
    About Dr. Amrita Sethi, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861600678
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical College of Virginia Hospitals|University of Colorado School of Medicine and Affiliated Hospitals
    Residency
    • New England Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amrita Sethi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sethi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sethi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sethi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sethi works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sethi’s profile.

    Dr. Sethi has seen patients for Gastritis and Malnutrition, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sethi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sethi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sethi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sethi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sethi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

