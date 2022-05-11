Overview

Dr. Amrita Padda, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Padda works at ProMedica Physicians Rheumatology in Sylvania, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Chronic Pain and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.