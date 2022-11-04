Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amrit Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amrit Singh, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with ECMC Health Campus.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
Erie County Medical Center462 Grider St, Buffalo, NY 14215 Directions (716) 898-5498
Hospital Affiliations
- ECMC Health Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Singh is a well loved and respected physician who cares deeply about the patients he cares for.
About Dr. Amrit Singh, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1932127693
Education & Certifications
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.