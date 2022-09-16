Dr. Nayar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amrit Nayar, MD
Overview
Dr. Amrit Nayar, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Delhi University Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Dr. Nayar works at
Locations
Cardiothoracic Surg Specialist1245 Brace Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nayar is an excellent Doctor who is very knowledgable about his work . He educates you on every step of his process. He always reaches out and checks on his patients. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Amrit Nayar, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1821063488
Education & Certifications
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- Irwin and GB Pant Hospitals
- Delhi University Maulana Azad Medical College
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
