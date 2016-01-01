Dr. Amrit Guptan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guptan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amrit Guptan, MD
Overview
Dr. Amrit Guptan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Guptan works at
Locations
-
1
Office1802 Yakima Ave Ste 204, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guptan?
About Dr. Amrit Guptan, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi
- Male
- 1417149576
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Maulana Azad Medical College
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guptan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Guptan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Guptan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guptan works at
Dr. Guptan speaks Hindi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Guptan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guptan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guptan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guptan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.