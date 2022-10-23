Dr. Amrit Grewal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grewal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amrit Grewal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amrit Grewal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Grewal works at
Neurology Group of Bergen County1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 208, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 444-0868Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Morristown Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Staff, physicians all personable, helpful and worthy of praise
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Dr. Grewal has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, Parkinson's Disease and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grewal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
