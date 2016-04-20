Dr. Chadha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amrit Chadha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amrit Chadha, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Ataxia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2100 E High St Ste 112, Springfield, OH 45505 Directions (937) 325-0665
-
2
The Rocking Horse Center651 S Limestone St, Springfield, OH 45505 Directions (937) 324-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chadha is a wonderful and very personable neurologist. One can tell he cares deeply about his patients . His expertise in neurology is superb. He took care of my mother for 50 years or more for epilepsy. He diagnosed by father with bacterial meningitis 14 years ago. He performed a lumbar puncture and realizing how gravely ill he was, arranged for him to be transferred to Riverside Methodist Hospital. He survived! Highly recommended.
About Dr. Amrit Chadha, MD
- Neurology
- 58 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chadha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chadha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chadha has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Ataxia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chadha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chadha. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chadha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chadha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chadha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.