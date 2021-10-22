See All Cardiologists in Spring, TX
Dr. Amrew Al-Ahmad, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Amrew Al-Ahmad, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Ben Taub Hospital, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.

Dr. Al-Ahmad works at Millennium Physicians - Respiratory & Sleep Disorders in Spring, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Millennium Physicians - Respiratory & Sleep Disorders
    1111 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 250, Spring, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3785
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
  • Ben Taub Hospital
  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center

Respiratory Management
Pneumonia
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 22, 2021
    Dr. Amrew Al Ahmad has been my husband's physician for 2 years. He has been a Doctor who's been very proactive in his care! We are forever grateful for the wonderful role he has played in my husbands well being! He is an extremely professional Doctor who's knowledge definitely has contributed to the diagnosis of my husband's medical situation! We totally appreciate Dr. Amrew AlAhmad!!
    Audrey Haymond — Oct 22, 2021
    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710203815
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Residency
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
    Internship
    • Ministry Of Health
    Medical Education
    • JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amrew Al-Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Al-Ahmad has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Al-Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Al-Ahmad works at Millennium Physicians - Respiratory & Sleep Disorders in Spring, TX. View the full address on Dr. Al-Ahmad’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Ahmad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

