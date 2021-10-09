Dr. Amre Nouh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nouh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amre Nouh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amre Nouh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from University Of Alexandria (Egypt) and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-3621
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nouh is thorough, knowledgeable, an excellent communicator, personable and compassionate. You won’t find a better neurologist anywhere. I feel very grateful to be in his care.
About Dr. Amre Nouh, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University
- University Of Illinois (Chicago)
- University Of Alexandria (Egypt)
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nouh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nouh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nouh has seen patients for Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nouh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nouh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nouh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nouh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nouh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.