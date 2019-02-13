Dr. Amram Dahukey Sr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dahukey Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amram Dahukey Sr, DPM
Overview
Dr. Amram Dahukey Sr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ.
Locations
Amram Dahukey, DPM5300 E Erickson Dr Ste 118, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 326-6766
Center for Advanced Spinal Surgery1702 W Anklam Rd Ste 112, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (520) 326-6766
Bruce A Rosenfeld MD PC7590 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 326-6766
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dahukey was a nice doctor but he only spent ten minutes with me, whichwas fine. The wait to be seen was ridiculous! we were taken back an hour after the appt time & was not actually seen until 20 min later. The front desk people were okay but not the most courteous. I had to call to change my appt the first time & she told me no reschedules kinda rudely before she knew that it was my first appt. Would not go back just because of the wait & support staff
About Dr. Amram Dahukey Sr, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Arabic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dahukey Sr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dahukey Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dahukey Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dahukey Sr speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dahukey Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dahukey Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dahukey Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dahukey Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.